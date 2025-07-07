Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 1.6% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,229,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on PJT Partners from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.50.

Insider Transactions at PJT Partners

In other news, General Counsel David Adam Travin sold 5,000 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.74, for a total transaction of $708,700.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 2,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,301.12. The trade was a 68.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kievdi Don Cornwell sold 10,403 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total value of $1,563,466.87. Following the sale, the director owned 8,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,329,615.63. This trade represents a 54.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $3,722,082 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Stock Performance

PJT opened at $168.47 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.92. PJT Partners Inc. has a one year low of $109.32 and a one year high of $190.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 0.76.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $324.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.64%.

About PJT Partners

(Free Report)

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.