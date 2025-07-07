Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $680,000 Stake in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in American States Water were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AWR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American States Water during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,254,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in shares of American States Water by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,118,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,935,000 after purchasing an additional 264,257 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American States Water by 62,545.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 149,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,731,000 after purchasing an additional 148,858 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of American States Water by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 350,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,250,000 after purchasing an additional 82,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of American States Water by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 603,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,924,000 after purchasing an additional 76,300 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AWR opened at $77.10 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.98. American States Water Company has a fifty-two week low of $70.30 and a fifty-two week high of $87.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. American States Water had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $148.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. American States Water’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that American States Water Company will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.4655 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.23%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American States Water from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger bought 897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.81 per share, for a total transaction of $68,898.57. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 8,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,350.27. This trade represents a 11.85% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

