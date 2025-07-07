Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $695,000 Stake in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,403 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 20,784 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,167,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,775,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 17,165 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

WSFS Financial Stock Up 1.4%

NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $59.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.87. WSFS Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $42.44 and a 52-week high of $62.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.98.

WSFS Financial Increases Dividend

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $256.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.44 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 18.86%. WSFS Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WSFS Financial Corporation will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This is an increase from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WSFS shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on WSFS Financial from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WSFS

About WSFS Financial

(Free Report)

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.