Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $730,000 Holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 86,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 315,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,653,000 after purchasing an additional 110,571 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 9,235 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter worth $1,045,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,133,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,235,000 after purchasing an additional 71,670 shares during the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Highwoods Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Highwoods Properties stock opened at $31.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.40. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.19 and a 1-year high of $36.78. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.21.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

Highwoods Properties ( NYSE:HIW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 21.53%. The firm had revenue of $200.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is currently 124.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HIW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Highwoods Properties from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Truist Financial lowered Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.83.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

