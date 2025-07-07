Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $740,000 Holdings in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,879 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in RadNet were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in RadNet by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in RadNet by 377.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in RadNet by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,422 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in RadNet during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in RadNet during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 5,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $332,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 249,183 shares in the company, valued at $14,950,980. This trade represents a 2.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alma Gregory Sorensen sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $3,106,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,160,509 shares in the company, valued at $65,545,548.32. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,447 shares of company stock worth $3,613,220 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ RDNT opened at $56.16 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.64 and a 200-day moving average of $57.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.60 and a beta of 1.41. RadNet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $93.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RDNT. B. Riley began coverage on RadNet in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on RadNet from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on RadNet from $88.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.60.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

