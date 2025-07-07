Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $789,000 Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,997,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $414,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276,114 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in MDU Resources Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,186,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,530,000 after buying an additional 467,355 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in MDU Resources Group by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,999,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,137,000 after buying an additional 3,982,783 shares during the period. Pertento Partners LLP boosted its position in MDU Resources Group by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Pertento Partners LLP now owns 2,990,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,882,000 after buying an additional 1,419,118 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in MDU Resources Group by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,276,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,533,000 after buying an additional 162,026 shares during the period. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

MDU Resources Group Stock Up 0.7%

NYSE:MDU opened at $16.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a one year low of $13.23 and a one year high of $20.39. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.70.

MDU Resources Group Dividend Announcement

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $674.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 40.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.