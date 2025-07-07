Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $796,000 Position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rayonier in the fourth quarter valued at about $343,007,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Rayonier by 730.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,829,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,748,000 after buying an additional 1,609,232 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Rayonier in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,935,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Rayonier by 253.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,094,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,576,000 after buying an additional 784,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Rayonier by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,543,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,286,000 after buying an additional 234,629 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rayonier Price Performance

Shares of RYN stock opened at $23.11 on Monday. Rayonier Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.84 and a 1 year high of $31.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.38 and its 200-day moving average is $25.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Rayonier Dividend Announcement

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $82.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.99 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 30.09%. Rayonier’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on RYN. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Rayonier from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Rayonier from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Rayonier from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

