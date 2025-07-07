Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $801,000 Stake in Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Korn/Ferry International were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Korn/Ferry International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 230.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Korn/Ferry International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,727,000. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KFY opened at $73.98 on Monday. Korn/Ferry International has a 12-month low of $59.23 and a 12-month high of $80.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.42.

Korn/Ferry International ( NYSE:KFY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 18th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.06. Korn/Ferry International had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $712.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Korn/Ferry International will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Korn/Ferry International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.56%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KFY shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Korn/Ferry International from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Wall Street Zen raised Korn/Ferry International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Korn/Ferry International from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

