Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $846,000 Holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 168.5% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 189.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Franklin Electric from $111.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David M. Wathen sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $2,066,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Wathen sold 25,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total value of $2,164,758.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,175,780. This represents a 34.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,402 shares of company stock valued at $8,529,908 in the last three months. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Franklin Electric Price Performance

Shares of Franklin Electric stock opened at $92.92 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.87 and a 1-year high of $111.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $455.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.21 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Franklin Electric declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 13th that authorizes the company to buyback 1,200,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Franklin Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.