Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Holdings in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) by 40.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Renasant were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Renasant in the first quarter worth about $460,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Renasant by 2.8% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 32,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Renasant by 38.9% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Renasant by 31.5% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,802 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Renasant by 4.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,825,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,228,000 after acquiring an additional 82,170 shares during the period. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renasant Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of RNST opened at $38.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Renasant Co. has a 12 month low of $26.97 and a 12 month high of $39.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.90.

Renasant Dividend Announcement

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. Renasant had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $170.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Renasant Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Renasant’s payout ratio is currently 27.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on RNST shares. Raymond James Financial raised Renasant from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Renasant from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Hovde Group raised their target price on Renasant from $34.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

About Renasant

(Free Report)

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

