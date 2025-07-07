Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Invests $892,000 in Kadant Inc (NYSE:KAI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Kadant Inc (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KAI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,218,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $420,292,000 after acquiring an additional 243,267 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kadant in the 4th quarter worth about $46,529,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kadant in the 4th quarter worth about $39,400,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,528,000 after acquiring an additional 109,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 150,885.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 81,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,469,000 after acquiring an additional 81,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.
Kadant Trading Up 0.1%
Shares of KAI opened at $329.87 on Monday. Kadant Inc has a 1-year low of $281.30 and a 1-year high of $429.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $314.48 and a 200 day moving average of $337.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.62.
Kadant announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
Kadant Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.44%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
KAI has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Kadant from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a report on Thursday, May 1st.
Kadant Company Profile
Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.
