Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Invests $892,000 in Kadant Inc (NYSE:KAI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Kadant Inc (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kadant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Kadant by 267.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Kadant by 348.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kadant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Kadant by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Kadant from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st.

Kadant Stock Up 0.1%

KAI stock opened at $329.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.47. Kadant Inc has a one year low of $281.30 and a one year high of $429.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $314.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.90.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.13. Kadant had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $239.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kadant Inc will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

Kadant announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Kadant Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.44%.

Kadant Profile

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

Featured Articles

