Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Invests $913,000 in Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 35,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 54,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MWA opened at $24.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.18. Mueller Water Products has a 12-month low of $18.05 and a 12-month high of $28.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.72.

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $364.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.30 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is 29.67%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

In related news, Director Brian Slobodow sold 7,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $181,228.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian C. Healy purchased 1,085 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.32 per share, for a total transaction of $27,472.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,620 shares in the company, valued at $370,178.40. This represents a 8.02% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

