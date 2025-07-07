Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 187.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,823,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,685 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,682,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,807,000 after acquiring an additional 181,980 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 2,632.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 884,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,475,000 after acquiring an additional 851,808 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $37,131,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 732,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,198,000 after acquiring an additional 24,662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Vonda Huss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total transaction of $178,530.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,423.91. This represents a 13.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James Financial upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.30.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ BHF opened at $52.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.33. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $64.12.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.72 by ($0.55). Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. Brighthouse Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 20.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Featured Articles

