Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 240.8% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,041.7% during the fourth quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 242.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 724.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 203.0% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period.

Shares of ASO opened at $47.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.34 and a 12-month high of $64.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.29.

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.13). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 19th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.56%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ASO shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.31.

In related news, Director Christopher Lee Turner sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total value of $195,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,096.32. This represents a 38.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

