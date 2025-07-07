Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 2,013 Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,028,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,787,000 after purchasing an additional 372,094 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 307.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 47,826 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 589.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 355,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Insider Transactions at Marathon Digital

In other news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 55,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $825,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,146,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,202,060. This represents a 1.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 34,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $550,518.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,413,298 shares in the company, valued at $22,400,773.30. The trade was a 2.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,853 shares of company stock valued at $3,054,629 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Marathon Digital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Marathon Digital from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MARA

Marathon Digital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MARA opened at $17.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $30.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.23 and its 200-day moving average is $15.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 6.53.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.06). Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 46.68%. The firm had revenue of $213.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Marathon Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marathon Digital

(Free Report)

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.