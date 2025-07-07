Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,546 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 241.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Quantessence Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in OSI Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSI Systems Stock Down 5.8%

Shares of NASDAQ OSIS opened at $215.37 on Monday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.18 and a 52-week high of $241.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $223.08 and a 200-day moving average of $200.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The company had revenue of $444.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price (up from $221.00) on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OSI Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.33.

Insider Activity at OSI Systems

In related news, Chairman Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.79, for a total transaction of $4,435,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 339,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,292,825.62. The trade was a 5.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Meyer/ Luskin sold 1,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.15, for a total transaction of $237,150.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,214 shares in the company, valued at $2,659,400.10. The trade was a 8.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,371 shares of company stock worth $9,784,380. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OSI Systems Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Featured Articles

