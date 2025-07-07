Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HIW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter worth $32,727,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 512.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,274,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,508 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,265,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,869,000 after purchasing an additional 556,828 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,854,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,721,000 after purchasing an additional 416,791 shares during the period. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter worth $11,600,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HIW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Highwoods Properties from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.83.

Highwoods Properties Stock Up 0.8%

HIW opened at $31.35 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.40. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.19 and a 52 week high of $36.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 21.53%. The firm had revenue of $200.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.22%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.