Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 100 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the first quarter valued at approximately $603,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 53.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 18.0% during the first quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 2,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chesapeake Utilities Trading Up 1.0%

CPK stock opened at $123.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.65. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation has a one year low of $105.79 and a one year high of $136.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Chesapeake Utilities Increases Dividend

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.06). Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $298.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Corporation will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.685 dividend. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 50.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Chesapeake Utilities to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st.

Chesapeake Utilities Profile



Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

