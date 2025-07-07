Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 100 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,069 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAYC. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $638,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,030 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 498,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,090,000 after buying an additional 11,611 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,078 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,142,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.52, for a total value of $29,222,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,307,249 shares in the company, valued at $805,381,276.48. This represents a 3.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $374,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 27,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,807,160.68. This trade represents a 5.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,016 shares of company stock worth $42,736,608 over the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $221.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $224.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.90.

Paycom Software stock opened at $232.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.77. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.50 and a twelve month high of $267.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $245.44 and a 200-day moving average of $222.87.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $530.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.92 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.40%.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

