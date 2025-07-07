Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,000 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,348 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 42,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 12,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on First BanCorp. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.80.

Shares of NYSE FBP opened at $21.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. First BanCorp. has a 1-year low of $16.40 and a 1-year high of $22.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.52.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 24.46%. The firm had revenue of $248.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.13%.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

