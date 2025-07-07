Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 166 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BOOT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Stephens initiated coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Boot Barn from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boot Barn news, insider Michael A. Love sold 4,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.34, for a total transaction of $645,282.36. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,078.08. The trade was a 66.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 2,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.67, for a total value of $391,713.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 14,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,657.31. The trade was a 14.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boot Barn Stock Performance

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $164.93 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.16. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.17 and a 52-week high of $176.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.69.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.02). Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $453.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Boot Barn declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Boot Barn Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.