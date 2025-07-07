Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 200 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,121 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in KB Home were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 148.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 100,068 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after purchasing an additional 59,718 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 12.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in KB Home by 2.8% in the first quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in KB Home by 52.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,844 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in KB Home by 10.7% in the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 32,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KB Home Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $54.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.09 and a 200-day moving average of $58.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.34. KB Home has a 12 month low of $48.90 and a 12 month high of $89.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 23rd. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that KB Home will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.25%.

Insider Transactions at KB Home

In other KB Home news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.38, for a total value of $271,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,047.56. This represents a 32.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KBH shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of KB Home from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of KB Home from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (down from $53.00) on shares of KB Home in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of KB Home from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.14.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

