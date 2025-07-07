Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 200 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,185 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 38.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 283.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MHO shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of M/I Homes from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th.

M/I Homes Stock Down 2.2%

MHO opened at $115.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.72. M/I Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $176.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.64.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.18). M/I Homes had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $976.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

