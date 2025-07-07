Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 200 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,204 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Plexus were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLXS. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plexus in the fourth quarter worth about $2,277,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plexus in the fourth quarter worth about $15,892,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Plexus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,503,000. Amundi raised its position in Plexus by 192.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 9,207 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in Plexus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,516,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plexus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $140.15 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.59 and its 200 day moving average is $136.06. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $172.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.12. Plexus had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $980.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Plexus news, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 4,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total value of $572,551.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 25,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,518.73. This trade represents a 14.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Running sold 646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $84,012.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,931.50. The trade was a 50.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,032 shares of company stock valued at $1,582,222. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLXS shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price (down previously from $172.00) on shares of Plexus in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $145.00 price target on Plexus in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Plexus in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.67.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

