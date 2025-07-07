Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 245 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,967,000 after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 4th quarter valued at about $404,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 415.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 198,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,620,000 after purchasing an additional 160,390 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,502,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,638,000 after purchasing an additional 7,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AVAV shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Raymond James Financial set a $225.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of AeroVironment to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.50.

AeroVironment stock opened at $245.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.69. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.25 and a 1-year high of $295.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.68 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $187.89 and its 200 day moving average is $163.50.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.20. AeroVironment had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $275.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

