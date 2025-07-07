Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 2,600 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GNW. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 279.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 10,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 7,729 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 494.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 64,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 53,617 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 266,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 55,078 shares during the period. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GNW opened at $7.77 on Monday. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.06.

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). Genworth Financial had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Genworth Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered Genworth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

