Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 300 Shares of H. B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in H. B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in H. B. Fuller were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FUL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in H. B. Fuller by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in H. B. Fuller by 191.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 28,553 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 18,771 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in H. B. Fuller during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in H. B. Fuller during the 4th quarter worth approximately $783,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in H. B. Fuller during the 4th quarter worth approximately $465,000. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of H. B. Fuller from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of H. B. Fuller from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of H. B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, H. B. Fuller currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.25.

H. B. Fuller Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FUL opened at $62.24 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.12. H. B. Fuller Company has a one year low of $47.56 and a one year high of $87.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

H. B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. H. B. Fuller had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $898.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $894.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that H. B. Fuller Company will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H. B. Fuller Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This is a boost from H. B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. H. B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is 50.81%.

H. B. Fuller Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

Further Reading

