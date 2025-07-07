Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 300 Shares of Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTTR. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Otter Tail by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Otter Tail during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Otter Tail by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Otter Tail during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Otter Tail during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $79.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Otter Tail Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $71.66 and a fifty-two week high of $100.84.

Otter Tail Announces Dividend

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $337.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.70 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 22.37% and a return on equity of 17.95%. Otter Tail’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Otter Tail Corporation will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Otter Tail Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

