Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 490 Shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the first quarter valued at $1,561,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Bunge Global by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bunge Global in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Bunge Global by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 18,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Bunge Global by 366.3% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 221,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,961,000 after buying an additional 174,344 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens reduced their price objective on Bunge Global from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bunge Global from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.60.

Bunge Global Price Performance

NYSE BG opened at $78.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.64 and a 200 day moving average of $76.99. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.67. Bunge Global SA has a one year low of $67.40 and a one year high of $114.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.18 billion. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Bunge Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.53%.

Bunge Global Company Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Articles

