Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 500 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIRT. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,375,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,488,000 after buying an additional 1,401,688 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter worth $39,993,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 948,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,846,000 after buying an additional 609,821 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,448,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,696,000 after buying an additional 471,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter worth $12,196,000. Institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VIRT. Bank of America downgraded Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Virtu Financial from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Virtu Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Virtu Financial Stock Performance

Shares of VIRT opened at $44.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.70. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.59 and a 12 month high of $44.96.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $497.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.23 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

Insider Transactions at Virtu Financial

In other news, Director John Nixon sold 6,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $298,241.30. Following the transaction, the director owned 33,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,452,582.86. This represents a 17.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas A. Cifu sold 178,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $6,877,802.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 408,867 shares in the company, valued at $15,770,000.19. This trade represents a 30.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 362,846 shares of company stock worth $14,079,615 in the last three months. Insiders own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Further Reading

