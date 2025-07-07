Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 600 Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 48,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 36,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOG opened at $29.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.50. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.88 and a 1 year high of $44.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.86.

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $602.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.87 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is currently 28.04%.

Several research firms have commented on NOG. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

