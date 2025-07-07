Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 600 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,465 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TPH. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 729.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tri Pointe Homes

In other news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 120,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $3,626,653.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 627,833 shares in the company, valued at $18,929,164.95. This represents a 16.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wedbush raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.60.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Down 1.9%

Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $32.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. Tri Pointe Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.90 and a twelve month high of $47.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.01 and a 200-day moving average of $32.66.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $720.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.65 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Featured Articles

