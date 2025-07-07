Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 6,300 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,481 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,354,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,602,000 after buying an additional 982,206 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $63,638,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,664,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,936,000 after buying an additional 5,049,709 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 368.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,812,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,111,000 after buying an additional 7,717,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 474.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,744,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,503,000 after buying an additional 4,745,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LUMN. BNP Paribas raised shares of Lumen Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.58.

Lumen Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock opened at $4.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.98, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day moving average of $4.49. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $10.33.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 75.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

