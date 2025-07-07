Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 700 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,524 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Maximus were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 606 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 732 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 109.2% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 114,900.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th.

In other news, Director Gayathri Rajan sold 7,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $572,742.94. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,157.90. This represents a 35.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MMS opened at $72.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.18 and its 200 day moving average is $70.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Maximus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.77 and a 12 month high of $93.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.61.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The health services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.64. Maximus had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

