Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 971 Shares of Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Verra Mobility by 245.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its position in Verra Mobility by 585.1% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Verra Mobility by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000.

Verra Mobility Trading Up 0.4%

VRRM opened at $25.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 128.18, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.97 and a 200-day moving average of $23.75. Verra Mobility Corp has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $31.03.

Insider Transactions at Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility ( NASDAQ:VRRM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $223.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.94 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 51.05% and a net margin of 3.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Verra Mobility Corp will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jonathan Keyser sold 18,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total value of $454,497.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,179 shares in the company, valued at $28,626.12. The trade was a 94.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Baird R W upgraded Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Verra Mobility from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Verra Mobility from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Verra Mobility from $31.50 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.38.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

