Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in Geo Group Inc (The) (NYSE:GEO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Geo Group Inc (The) (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Geo Group were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEO. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Geo Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $313,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Geo Group by 149.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Geo Group by 182.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Geo Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Geo Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,994,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GEO opened at $26.02 on Monday. Geo Group Inc has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $36.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 136.95, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.71.

Geo Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). Geo Group had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $604.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Geo Group Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on GEO. Noble Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Geo Group in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Jones Trading reduced their target price on Geo Group from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Geo Group in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. UBS Group set a $35.00 target price on Geo Group in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Geo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

