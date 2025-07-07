Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Position in Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (NYSE:BCC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,805 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 93.7% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 7,983 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 139.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter worth about $728,000. 96.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boise Cascade Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of BCC opened at $93.08 on Monday. Boise Cascade, L.L.C. has a 1-year low of $83.60 and a 1-year high of $155.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.15 and a 200 day moving average of $102.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Boise Cascade Announces Dividend

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.30). Boise Cascade had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Boise Cascade, L.L.C. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 10.49%.

Insider Transactions at Boise Cascade

In other news, EVP Joanna L. Barney sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $87,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 12,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,776.96. The trade was a 7.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jill Twedt sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $105,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 34,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,049,458.49. This represents a 3.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.00.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

