Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 255.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SMPL. UBS Group set a $36.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

In other news, SVP Stuart E. Jr. Heflin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total transaction of $186,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 12,839 shares in the company, valued at $478,252.75. This represents a 28.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $32.06 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.56. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $40.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.68.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $359.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

