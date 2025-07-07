Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Integer were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 19,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Integer news, Director Donald J. Spence sold 14,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total transaction of $1,774,280.82. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,856.78. This trade represents a 43.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martin C. Maxwell sold 8,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total value of $1,051,283.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,672,815.20. This represents a 28.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 362,434 shares of company stock valued at $44,577,115 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark cut their price objective on Integer from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Integer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Integer from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Integer from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Integer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $133.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Integer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Integer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ITGR opened at $121.00 on Monday. Integer Holdings Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $104.93 and a fifty-two week high of $146.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 57.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.98.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Integer had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $437.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Integer’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Integer Holdings Corporation will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

