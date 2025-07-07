Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in SL Green Realty Corporation (NYSE:SLG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty Corporation (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,830,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $735,594,000 after acquiring an additional 564,822 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in SL Green Realty by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,751,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,001,000 after purchasing an additional 110,594 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in SL Green Realty by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,179,000 after purchasing an additional 46,988 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in SL Green Realty by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,493,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,419,000 after purchasing an additional 347,608 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,429,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,101,000 after acquiring an additional 634,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SLG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on SL Green Realty in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SL Green Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on SL Green Realty from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on SL Green Realty from $69.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.33.

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $61.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.53. SL Green Realty Corporation has a 52-week low of $45.15 and a 52-week high of $82.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.20 and a beta of 1.65.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $144.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corporation will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

SL Green Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.2575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -735.71%.

About SL Green Realty

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

