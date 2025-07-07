OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,546 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 243.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 241.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OSI Systems in the first quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Quantessence Capital LLC purchased a new position in OSI Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OSIS stock opened at $215.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $223.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.27. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.18 and a 1 year high of $241.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.11.

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $444.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.49 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OSI Systems news, Director Meyer/ Luskin sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.15, for a total transaction of $237,150.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,400.10. This trade represents a 8.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alan I. Edrick sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $4,580,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 284,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,254,237. The trade was a 6.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,371 shares of company stock valued at $9,784,380. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on OSI Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price (up previously from $221.00) on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on OSI Systems from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on OSI Systems from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.33.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

