Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Purchased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 64,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. now owns 20,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of BATS:COWZ opened at $56.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.04. The firm has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $46.64 and a 12-month high of $61.92.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

