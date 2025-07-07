Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) Position Reduced by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 7,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $719.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $662.00 and its 200 day moving average is $643.86. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 1 year low of $488.45 and a 1 year high of $720.90.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.72 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $1.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.72%.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, VP Jay Reidy sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.37, for a total transaction of $93,055.50. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,230.71. This represents a 6.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on PH shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Argus set a $680.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $795.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $719.41.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

