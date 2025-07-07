PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Stock Position Decreased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,570 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.41% of PC Connection worth $6,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PC Connection by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 113,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,846,000 after buying an additional 12,795 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PC Connection in the first quarter worth $339,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of PC Connection by 333.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PC Connection by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,118,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,464,000 after buying an additional 8,723 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of PC Connection by 17.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,254,000 after buying an additional 14,768 shares during the period. 42.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PC Connection

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Mcgrath sold 5,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $364,752.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 260,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,458,948.35. This trade represents a 2.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jack L. Ferguson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.32, for a total transaction of $66,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 66,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,380,767.60. This represents a 1.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,005 shares of company stock valued at $2,205,614. 55.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PC Connection Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of PC Connection stock opened at $67.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.78. PC Connection, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.82 and a 12 month high of $77.19.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.18. PC Connection had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $701.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.37 million. Analysts expect that PC Connection, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PC Connection Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. PC Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

