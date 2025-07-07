Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Position Trimmed by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 94.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,572 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Perrigo by 1,942.0% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 176.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Perrigo by 110.4% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its position in Perrigo by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

PRGO stock opened at $27.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.03. Perrigo Company plc has a 52 week low of $23.14 and a 52 week high of $30.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.76 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a positive return on equity of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -88.55%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

