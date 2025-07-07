Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 131.9% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 28.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 1,195.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PIPR opened at $293.44 on Monday. Piper Sandler Companies has a twelve month low of $202.91 and a twelve month high of $351.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $260.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.48.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $1.24. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $357.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $321.00 to $286.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

View Our Latest Report on Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.