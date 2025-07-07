Premier Health of America (CVE:PHA) Shares Down 15.4% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Premier Health of America Inc. (CVE:PHA – Get Free Report) dropped 15.4% on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 148,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 148% from the average daily volume of 59,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Premier Health of America Trading Down 15.4%

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.59.

Premier Health of America Company Profile

Premier Health of America Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of staffing and outsourced service solutions for healthcare needs in Canada. It operates in two segments, Per Diem and Travel Nurse. The company provides temporary or permanent resources, including registered nurses, registered practical nurses, registered therapists, and personal support workers for public and private hospitals, medical clinics, and retirement homes.

