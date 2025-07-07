Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 19,670 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 6.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 311,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,670 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $53,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 14,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DFS shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $169.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.64.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

DFS opened at $197.76 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $196.12 and a 200 day moving average of $184.31. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $122.37 and a 52-week high of $207.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $49.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.92. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

