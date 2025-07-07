Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 2,562 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $44,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 7,355 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 181,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,046,000 after buying an additional 37,637 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter valued at $270,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 12,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,618,000.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Shares of SFM opened at $162.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.34 and a 12 month high of $182.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.75.

Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.16, for a total transaction of $167,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,241.68. This represents a 10.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Nicholas Konat sold 20,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total transaction of $3,395,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 55,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,325,562.50. This represents a 26.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,905 shares of company stock valued at $11,990,011 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on SFM. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Roth Capital set a $155.00 price target on Sprouts Farmers Market and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.79.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

